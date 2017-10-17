Cardinals' Jaron Brown: One target Sunday
Brown gathered in his only target for 30 yards during Sunday's 38-33 win against the Buccaneers
After going without a target in Week 1, Brown was on the receiving end of 35 passes from Carson Palmer over the ensuing four games, helping him rack up 17 catches for 244 yards and one touchdown. The downtick in looks Sunday coincided with his lowest snap count of the season -- 34 of the 65 offensive snaps -- which ranked third among Cardinals wideouts behind Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown. Because (John Brown) has resembled his explosive self (17.8 YPC and two touchdowns) the last two contests, (Jaron) Brown doesn't appear to be any better than the third option in the passing attack at the moment. With a trip to London on tap, (Jaron) Brown will look to bounce back against the Rams' 13th-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...