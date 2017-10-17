Brown gathered in his only target for 30 yards during Sunday's 38-33 win against the Buccaneers

After going without a target in Week 1, Brown was on the receiving end of 35 passes from Carson Palmer over the ensuing four games, helping him rack up 17 catches for 244 yards and one touchdown. The downtick in looks Sunday coincided with his lowest snap count of the season -- 34 of the 65 offensive snaps -- which ranked third among Cardinals wideouts behind Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown. Because (John Brown) has resembled his explosive self (17.8 YPC and two touchdowns) the last two contests, (Jaron) Brown doesn't appear to be any better than the third option in the passing attack at the moment. With a trip to London on tap, (Jaron) Brown will look to bounce back against the Rams' 13th-ranked pass defense.