Brown (knee) is no longer using a knee brace and doesn't appear gimpy, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reports.

Bouncing back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 7 last year, Brown reportedly has been ahead of schedule in his recovery since the spring. He ran routes at full speed in individual drills at OTAs in May, and he was ready for the start of training camp, though his reps have thus far been limited. Brown is competing with a slew of players for only one or two roster spots, but he seemingly has the inside track thanks to his history of strong work on special teams. He also served as the team's No. 4 or 5 wideout the past four seasons.