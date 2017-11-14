Brown earned 52 of 80 offensive snaps during Thursday's 22-16 defeat to the Seahawks.

Despite receiving the third-most snaps on offense among Cards wideouts behind Larry Fitzgerald (all 80) and John Brown (68), (Jaron) Brown was mostly a non-factor in the passing game, gathering in two of six passes for 13 yards. In two full games with Drew Stanton under center, (Jaron) Brown hasn't produced much outside of an end-zone visit Week 9, otherwise recording three catches (on seven targets) for 16 yards. With Arizona potentially turning to current backup QB Blaine Gabbert due to Stanton's sprained knee, Brown's prospects don't appear as if they'll turn around in the foreseeable future.