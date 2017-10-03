Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Posts first 100-yard effort
Brown hauled in eight of 12 passes for 105 yards during Sunday's 18-15 overtime victory against the 49ers.
With injuries afflicting fellow wideouts John Brown (quadriceps) and J.J. Nelson (hamstring), Brown has upheld his end of the bargain the past two games, turning at least 94 percent of the offensive snaps in both contests into a combined 10 catches (on 18 targets) for 132 yards and one touchdown. Sunday's yardage total surpassed his previous career high (78 yards) from Week 2 of the 2016 season and reflects what he can contribute when given a significant workload. Because (John) Brown is a weekly candidate to sit due to a sickle-cell trait and the speedy but slight (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) Nelson may be best served in a part-time role, (Jaron) Brown could maintain his recent usage for the foreseeable future, especially given the results.
