Brown tallied three receptions (on six targets) for 39 yards during Sunday's 34-7 loss in Philadelphia.

Brown's snap count was significantly reduced from the first four games, with Sunday's 36 (of a possible 60 on offense) serving as a season low. He actually swapped places with John Brown (48), who sat out Weeks 2 and 3 due to the effects of his sickle-cell trait. While the pecking order at wide receiver may change from week to week, (Jaron) Brown remains a regular recipient of Carson Palmer passes, as evidenced by 35 targets over the last four contests.