Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Produces 39 yards Sunday
Brown tallied three receptions (on six targets) for 39 yards during Sunday's 34-7 loss in Philadelphia.
Brown's snap count was significantly reduced from the first four games, with Sunday's 36 (of a possible 60 on offense) serving as a season low. He actually swapped places with John Brown (48), who sat out Weeks 2 and 3 due to the effects of his sickle-cell trait. While the pecking order at wide receiver may change from week to week, (Jaron) Brown remains a regular recipient of Carson Palmer passes, as evidenced by 35 targets over the last four contests.
More News
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...