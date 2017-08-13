Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Returns from ACL injury
Brown (knee) was targeted twice in Saturday's preseason game against Oakland.
Brown didn't catch either pass, but it was impressive just to see him on the field less than nine months after suffering a torn ACL. If nothing else, his special teams contributions make him one of the favorites in a heated battle for what likely will be two roster spots at wide receiver. Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown (quad), J.J. Nelson and Chad Williams (shin) essentially are considered locks.
