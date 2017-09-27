Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Scores in loss
Brown caught two of six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 28-17 loss to Dallas.
Brown got the Cardinals off on the right foot with a 25-yard touchdown reception to cap of the team's opening drive on Monday. He would have had another, too, if not for an offensive holding penalty to begin the second quarter. The Cardinals are obviously adjusting with David Johnson on the shelf, turning to the likes of Jermaine Gresham and Andre Ellington, and Brown certainly fits that role, too. He makes sense as a low-risk, low-reward buy as a guy who is likely to see a lot of targets against one-on-one coverage with opponents trying to take away Larry Fitzgerald.
More News
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...