Brown caught two of six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 28-17 loss to Dallas.

Brown got the Cardinals off on the right foot with a 25-yard touchdown reception to cap of the team's opening drive on Monday. He would have had another, too, if not for an offensive holding penalty to begin the second quarter. The Cardinals are obviously adjusting with David Johnson on the shelf, turning to the likes of Jermaine Gresham and Andre Ellington, and Brown certainly fits that role, too. He makes sense as a low-risk, low-reward buy as a guy who is likely to see a lot of targets against one-on-one coverage with opponents trying to take away Larry Fitzgerald.