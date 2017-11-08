Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Scores in win
Brown nabbed his lone target for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.
Brown got the Cardinals rolling in the first quarter with his first score since Week 3. The Cardinals have transitioned into a pound-the-rock outfit with Carson Palmer out and Adrian Peterson in. Brown has caught just four passes in the three games since Adrian Peterson joined the squad and has yet to show that his productivity can persevere with Drew Stanton under center.
