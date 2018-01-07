Brown notched 31 catches (on 69 targets) for 477 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games during the 2017 season.

Brown took advantage of a receiving corps plagued by injuries and inconsistency, setting career highs across the board in the process. In particular, fellow wideout John Brown missed six games due to a combination of complications with his sickle-cell trait and a turf-toe issue, while J.J. Nelson didn't have more than two receptions in a game after Week 5. The preceding helped Brown nearly match the offensive snap count from his first four years as a pro combined - 737, versus 709 in 2017. Question marks abound at his position with only Larry Fitzgerald, Nelson and Chad Williams under contract next season, so Jaron Brown seems like a decent bet to land back in the Arizona desert as an unrestricted free agent.