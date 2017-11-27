Brown caught his lone target for a 52-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars.

With John Brown (toe) unavailable, the Cardinals tried to get a few players more involved, but Jaron Brown wasn't one of them. He nonetheless made the biggest play of the game, sneaking behind Jacksonville's excellent secondary to get wide open for a long touchdown that put the Cardinals ahead in the fourth quarter. Brown will carry a streak of six straight games with either one or two receptions into Week 13 against the Rams.