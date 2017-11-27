Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Snags 52-yard score
Brown caught his lone target for a 52-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars.
With John Brown (toe) unavailable, the Cardinals tried to get a few players more involved, but Jaron Brown wasn't one of them. He nonetheless made the biggest play of the game, sneaking behind Jacksonville's excellent secondary to get wide open for a long touchdown that put the Cardinals ahead in the fourth quarter. Brown will carry a streak of six straight games with either one or two receptions into Week 13 against the Rams.
More News
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...