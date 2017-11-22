Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Totals 22 yards
Brown snagged one of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Houston.
Brown's lone catch didn't come until the closing minutes of the game, with Houston well in control. Brown had a nice run from Weeks 3-6, during which he averaged 4.25 catches and 61 yards per game. He hasn't topped two catches in any of the five games since and has averaged just 21 yards per game. He has clearly fallen out of favor in Arizona.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...