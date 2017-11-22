Brown snagged one of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Houston.

Brown's lone catch didn't come until the closing minutes of the game, with Houston well in control. Brown had a nice run from Weeks 3-6, during which he averaged 4.25 catches and 61 yards per game. He hasn't topped two catches in any of the five games since and has averaged just 21 yards per game. He has clearly fallen out of favor in Arizona.