Brown caught two of five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Rams.

Brown led his team in receiving yards as the entire passing offense struggled with Drew Stanton under center after Carson Palmer broke his left arm in the second quarter. Stanton will take over the quarterback job moving forward and Brown has to compete with John Brown and J.J. Nelson for snaps and attention behind Larry Fitzgerald at the wide receiver position, so things aren't looking good for Jaron's fantasy value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...