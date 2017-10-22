Brown caught two of five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Rams.

Brown led his team in receiving yards as the entire passing offense struggled with Drew Stanton under center after Carson Palmer broke his left arm in the second quarter. Stanton will take over the quarterback job moving forward and Brown has to compete with John Brown and J.J. Nelson for snaps and attention behind Larry Fitzgerald at the wide receiver position, so things aren't looking good for Jaron's fantasy value.