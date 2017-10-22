Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Two catches in blowout loss
Brown caught two of five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Rams.
Brown led his team in receiving yards as the entire passing offense struggled with Drew Stanton under center after Carson Palmer broke his left arm in the second quarter. Stanton will take over the quarterback job moving forward and Brown has to compete with John Brown and J.J. Nelson for snaps and attention behind Larry Fitzgerald at the wide receiver position, so things aren't looking good for Jaron's fantasy value.
More News
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...