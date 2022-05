Guarantano signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Guarantano's signing comes after competing in the Cardinals' rookie minicamp over the weekend. After appearing in 41 games over four seasons with at Tennessee, he transferred to Washington State but had his 2021 season cut short due to a knee injury. Guarantano may compete with Trace McSorley for a roster spot in camp.