Guarantano is in line to log QB reps behind Trace McSorley during Friday's preseason game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

With both Kyler Murray (wrist) and Colt McCoy (arm) both in line to rest against the Bengals Friday, Guarantano is slated to work behind Trace McSorley in what should be a critical game for the two, as they compete for a roster spot behind Murray and McCoy.