Jones' back hasn't responded to an epidural injection and he may require another, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Sidelined since the early portions of camp, Jones doesn't appear to be nearing a return to action anytime in the near future. With Jones out, Nordly Capi saw a huge chunk (62) of snaps during the team's first preseason contest. Jones' extended absence could also impact his ability to immediately join the pass-rush rotation in his first season with Arizona.