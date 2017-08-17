Cardinals' Jarvis Jones: Back issue stalling
Jones' back hasn't responded to an epidural injection and he may require another, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Sidelined since the early portions of camp, Jones doesn't appear to be nearing a return to action anytime in the near future. With Jones out, Nordly Capi saw a huge chunk (62) of snaps during the team's first preseason contest. Jones' extended absence could also impact his ability to immediately join the pass-rush rotation in his first season with Arizona.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. And it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...