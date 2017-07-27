Cardinals' Jarvis Jones: Could be back Friday
Jones (quad) may be back as early as Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
It was unclear how long this "vessel" injury was going to take to rehab, but head coach Bruce Arians is optimistic that he'll be back Friday. Jones recorded 42 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles in 14 games for Pittsburgh last season. When he is fully healthy, he'll return to a depth role where he'll rotate in when Chandler Jones and Markus Golden (foot) need a breather.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...