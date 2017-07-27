Jones (quad) may be back as early as Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

It was unclear how long this "vessel" injury was going to take to rehab, but head coach Bruce Arians is optimistic that he'll be back Friday. Jones recorded 42 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles in 14 games for Pittsburgh last season. When he is fully healthy, he'll return to a depth role where he'll rotate in when Chandler Jones and Markus Golden (foot) need a breather.