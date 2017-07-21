Cardinals' Jarvis Jones: Injures quad
Jones injured his quadriceps during the Cardinals' first session of training camp Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
According to head coach Bruce Arians, Jones "tweaked" the quad muscle during Friday's run test, which will likely require a few days of recovery. A free-agent pickup in the offseason, Jones is expected to provide depth at outside linebacker behind stalwarts Chandler Jones and Markus Golden (foot), who logged 87 and 71 percent of the defensive snaps, respectively, last season. As a result, Jarvis Jones will have difficulty getting on the field in 2017, apart from special teams duty.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...