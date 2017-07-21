Jones injured his quadriceps during the Cardinals' first session of training camp Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

According to head coach Bruce Arians, Jones "tweaked" the quad muscle during Friday's run test, which will likely require a few days of recovery. A free-agent pickup in the offseason, Jones is expected to provide depth at outside linebacker behind stalwarts Chandler Jones and Markus Golden (foot), who logged 87 and 71 percent of the defensive snaps, respectively, last season. As a result, Jarvis Jones will have difficulty getting on the field in 2017, apart from special teams duty.