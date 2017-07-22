The Cardinals placed Jones (quad) on the non-football injury list Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

After injuring his quadriceps during a test run Friday, Jones will focus on rehab rather than practice for the foreseeable future. Once he gets the all-clear, he'll resume serving as depth to starting outside linebackers Chandler Jones and Markus Golden (foot).

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories