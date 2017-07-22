Cardinals' Jarvis Jones: Lands on NFI list
The Cardinals placed Jones (quad) on the non-football injury list Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
After injuring his quadriceps during a test run Friday, Jones will focus on rehab rather than practice for the foreseeable future. Once he gets the all-clear, he'll resume serving as depth to starting outside linebackers Chandler Jones and Markus Golden (foot).
