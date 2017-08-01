Jones (quad) practiced in a limited fashion Tuesday, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 27-year-old linebacker was able to participate solely in positional drills Tuesday, but this is a sign that he'll be ready for preseason games. Jones will try to hang onto his role as the No. 3 outside linebacker, behind Chandler Jones and Markus Golden (foot).

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories