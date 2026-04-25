The Cardinals selected Williams in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 217th overall.

Williams spent his entire five-year college career at Ole Miss, serving as a starter both at left and right tackle. He has good size with a 6-foot-4, 307-pound frame who excels in space as a blocker on run and screen plays, but he projects as a development product who could spend time on the practice squad. Williams slots in as a reserve offensive tackle behind Paris Johnson and Elijah Wilkinson.