The Cardinals signed Wills off the Bills' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

The Cardinals needed to fortify their depth at left tackle after Paris Johnson suffered a season-ending torn left biceps injury in Week 4 against the Giants. Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, rookie seventh-rounder Jayden Williams will get the first crack at starting duties at left tackle in Johnson's absence, but Wills and second-year reserve Josh Fryar will provide depth at the position. Wills has stared in 57 regular-season games since entering the NFL in 2020 as a first-round selection of the Browns, though he has not seen regular-season action since 2024.