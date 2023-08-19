Driskel (calf) isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

With Kyler Murray still on the active/PUP list due to his recovery from a torn right ACL, the Cardinals will roll with Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune and David Blough under center in their second exhibition. Meanwhile, Driskel also won't be available due to a strained calf that he sustained prior to the team's first preseason contest. As a result, he'll have just one more chance for game action this month (Saturday, Aug. 26 at Minnesota).