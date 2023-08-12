Driskel was not available for the Cardinals in Friday's preseason opening 18-17 victory over the Broncos due to a strained calf, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Driskel signed with the Cardinals during the offseason, which made them his fifth team in six years. He is invovled in one of the more interesting training camp competitions we have seen before, as he is competing against Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune and David Blough for the opportunity to start under center until Kyler Murray (knee) is ready to return. The race is seemingly wide open, so it would be advantageous for him to have a speedy recovery.