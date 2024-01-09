The Cardinals signed Smith to a reserve/future contract Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Smith has ample NFL experience, recording 34 catches on 67 targets for 426 yards over 36 regular-season games since coming into the league with the Jets in 2019. However, he didn't play at all in 2023, spending the first part of the season on Arizona's practice squad before being placed on the practice-squad IR in late October and reaching an injury settlement a few days later. Smith rejoined Arizona's practice squad in December and, with the reserve/future contract, will get the chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp this summer.