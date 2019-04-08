Cardinals' Jeremiah Poutasi: Getting chance in desert
Poutasi signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
A 2015 third-round pick, Poutasi played 11 games with the Titans during his rookie season before drifting between Denver, Los Angeles and Jacksonville. He most recently played in the AAF for the Salt Lake City Stallions. The 6-foot-6, 329-pound Poutasi has the size to play a reserve role at a variety of positions on the offensive line, and will work to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...