Poutasi signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

A 2015 third-round pick, Poutasi played 11 games with the Titans during his rookie season before drifting between Denver, Los Angeles and Jacksonville. He most recently played in the AAF for the Salt Lake City Stallions. The 6-foot-6, 329-pound Poutasi has the size to play a reserve role at a variety of positions on the offensive line, and will work to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

