Head coach Mike LaFleur said Wednesday that Love's ankle injury shouldn't impact him during Week 5 prep, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Cardinals have yet to post Wednesday's injury report, but LaFleur previously told Dani Sureck of the team's official site on Monday that Love has a new ankle issue that's unrelated to the high-ankle sprain he tended to in August. LaFleur's most recent comments imply that Love may not have practice restrictions this week, or if he does he could be listed as "not-injury related, rest."