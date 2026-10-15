Love (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Love now has just one more chance to mix into drills this week Friday before the Cardinals potentially make a decision on his status for Sunday's game at the Rams. Considering head coach Mike LaFleur told Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic on Wednesday that the team wants to "get this ankle right and do it the right way," there's a chance that means missed games and not just missed practices for Love. In the event Arizona opts to sit Love this weekend, Tyler Allgeier will stand to step in as the lead runner, with Bam Knight in reserve.