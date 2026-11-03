Love was diagnosed Tuesday with a right high-ankle sprain, which is expected to send him to injured reserve and keep him out for 4-to-5 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A left ankle issue had sidelined Love for the Cardinals' previous two games, but he ended up exiting Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Cowboys late in the first quarter after tweaking his opposite ankle. Though the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was cleared to play in advance of Week 1 after previously sustaining a right high-ankle sprain in the preseason, he won't be as fortunate this time around after injuring that ankle for the second time in less than three months. The projected 4-to-5-week recovery timeline will give Love a chance at returning to action when first eligible to play Dec. 6 against the Eagles, but at least for the next four games, Tyler Allgeier looks poised to serve as Arizona's lead back. The Cardinals could also look to bring James Conner (foot) back from IR at some point during that four-game stretch.