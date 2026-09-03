Coach Mike LaFleur said Thursday that Love (ankle) is "progressing," Howard Balzer of Cards Wire reports.

It seems to be the only thing LaFleur is willing to say about his rookie running back's recovery at this point, as the coach has made it his daily ritual to say Love is merely progressing while offering little else in the form of insight. Love has 10 days to try and get ready for Arizona's Week 1 opener against the Chargers. He's going to need to practice in some fashion next week to have a chance to play Sunday, Sept. 13, and even then Love is still likely to split carries with Tyler Allgeier versus Los Angeles.