Love (ankle) did not play in Friday's preseason loss to the Packers, but per Cardinals team reporter Zach Gershman he was able to work out prior to the game.

Love was able to get in some light work in Wednesday, and he appeared to be moving at a quicker pace a couple days later. It remains unclear if he will be ready to go when the Cardinals open their season against the Chargers, but he will have just over two more weeks to work past the high-ankle sprain he picked up in the first preseason game.