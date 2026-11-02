Head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Love suffered a "new" ankle injury during Sunday's overtime win at Dallas, and that he'll have an update on the running back later this week, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to having his right ankle rolled up on while getting tackled Sunday, Love was dealing with a left ankle issue, so this is a bit of a non-update from LaFleur. Having said that, LaFleur's last comment indicates that he may touch on the nature of Love's injury and also its prognosis in the near future. Fellow RB Bam Knight has entered the concussion protocol in the wake of Week 8 action, leaving Tyler Allgeier as the unquestioned healthy lead back for the Cardinals at the moment.