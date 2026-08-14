Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love: Efficient with 14 touches

Love rushed 11 times for 58 yards and brought in all three targets for 14 yards in the Cardinals' 27-14 preseason win over the Raiders on Thursday.

The rookie first-round pick was the first Cardinals running back to garner a touch in the contest, logging two rush attempts and a reception on the opening possession. Love had eight- and nine-yard runs on Arizona's second drive and back-to-back 14- and 16-yard scampers the third time the Cardinals had the ball. It was a highly efficient showing overall for Love in his first taste of NFL game action, and he clearly became more comfortable the longer he remained in the game. The third overall pick should have additional opportunity to tune up for his first season in the Cardinals' second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at home against the Cowboys.