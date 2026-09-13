Love (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game at the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Love initially suffered a high-ankle sprain during preseason Week 1, and after putting together an LP/LP/LP practice regimen this week, he entered the weekend as questionable to suit up. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reported Friday that Love was trending toward making his pro debut Sunday, and Rapoport's report indicates that the rookie third overall pick indeed will avoid the Cardinals' list of Week 1 inactives. Such a decision will become known about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but considering his lack of activity over the last month, Love may well be eased into his first NFL action while working in tandem with fellow RB Tyler Allgeier.