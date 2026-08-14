Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love: Has ankle injury

Coach Mike LaFleur said Love suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's 27-14 preseason win at Las Vegas, but he doesn't believe it's serious, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Love played the entire first half in his first appearance as a pro, and the third overall pick in this year's draft didn't disappoint, turning 11 carries into 58 yards and reeling in all three targets for 14 yards. LaFleur added afterward that Love could have returned if he was needed, and the coach also is optimistic that the rookie running back will be able to practice next week. Love's next chance for exhibition action is Saturday, Aug. 22 versus the Cowboys.