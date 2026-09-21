Love rushed nine times for 29 yards while catching all three of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 31-7 loss to Seattle.

Love and the rest of the Cardinals' offense only mustered a combined 151 total yards Sunday. The running back was able to reel in multiple catches for the second straight week to open the regular season, and he saw 12 touches to Tyler Allgeier's five in the contest. Arizona will have another tough test with a road matchup against the 49ers (2-0) in Week 3, but Love figures to continue to separate from the pack as the Cardinals' clear No. 1 option at running back moving forward.