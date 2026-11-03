Arizona placed Love (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Love's move to IR was fully expected, after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Tuesday that the rookie first-round pick was diagnosed with a right high-ankle sprain and was facing a projected recovery timeline of 4-to-5 weeks. While Love is on the mend, Tyler Allgeier is expected to step into a lead role out of the Arizona backfield beginning with the team's Week 9 game against Seattle.