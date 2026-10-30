Coach Mike LaFleur said Friday that Love (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In his return to drills this week following a two-game absence, Love has managed a pair of limited practices as he seeks to put an ankle injury behind him. It's unclear if Love will enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas, something that'll be revealed on Friday's practice report. As for the rest of Arizona's backfield, Tyler Allgeier is tending to a toe issue, leaving just Bam Knight as a healthy option at the position.