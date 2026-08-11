Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love: In line to play Thursday

Love is slated to suit up for Thursday's preseason game in Las Vegas, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

While quarterback and rookie third-round pick Carson Beck logged more than one half of last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers, Love was kept on the sideline with the rest of the Cardinals' starters. Considering Love was the third overall pick in this year's draft, it comes as no surprise, but coach Mike LaFleur relayed Tuesday that the first-team offense will play one or two drives Thursday. As such, Love is poised to make his pro debut this week.