Head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Love (ankle) is expected to do some running Tuesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Cardinals shut Love down for Week 6 as he tends to a lingering ankle injury, so Tuesday's activity from the rookie likely will be to determine where he stands in his recovery. Once the team has the correct info, the next course of action, which isn't known, may be enacted. It's unclear if Love has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Broncos, but Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight will handle the backfield until the former is ready.