Love headed into the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys to be further evaluated for an apparent lower-body injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Love had been sidelined for the Cardinals' previous two games due to a left ankle injury, but he appeared to check out of Sunday's contest after taking a hit to his right ankle/leg in the final minute of the first quarter. The Cardinals will examine him more thoroughly in the locker room before providing an update on the nature of his injury as well as his status for the remainder of the contest. Love carried nine times for 23 yards prior to departing.