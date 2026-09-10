Love (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Love's status for Week 1 has been murky since he emerged from the Cardinals' preseason opener with a high-ankle sprain, which coach Mike LaFleur downplayed for most of the past month. When LaFleur discussed Love ahead of Wednesday's session, he told PHNX Sports "don't look too far into that" when discussing the rookie's listing as the No. 2 RB on the team's unofficial depth chart, while at the same time telling Brack that "there's no limit on our end" to Love's activity level. Considering Love's listing of "limited" Wednesday, he still has some work to do to be available for Sunday's game at the Chargers. Tyler Allgeier would serve as Arizona's lead back Week 1 if Love is operating with a cap on his reps or not suited up, while Bam Knight would be in line for some work as well.