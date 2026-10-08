Love (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

On Monday, coach Mike LaFleur said that Love emerged from Week 4 action with an ankle injury that's not related to the high-ankle sprain he tended to in August. Prior to Wednesday's session, LaFleur added more context, telling Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that the issue shouldn't impact Love's practice reps this week. With a capped session to begin Week 5 prep, Love is experiencing practice restrictions, so the status of the Cardinals' No. 1 RB will be monitored closely as the weekend approaches.