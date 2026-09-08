The Cardinals listed Love (ankle) as the No. 2 running back behind Tyler Allgeier on their unofficial depth chart released prior to Sunday's season opener versus the Chargers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

The No. 3 overall pick in the April's draft, Love will eventually settle in as the unquestioned No. 1 option on the depth chart, but the Cardinals could look to ease him into NFL action while he works his way back from the high-ankle sprain he sustained Aug. 13 in the preseason opener against the Raiders. Head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that he's optimistic Love will be available Sunday, though even if he manages to practice without limitations by the end of the week, the 21-year-old seems likely to share the load with Allgeier. Love should handle a larger portion of the snaps and touches out of the backfield once his ankle injury fades further in the rear-view mirror.