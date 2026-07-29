Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love: Mixing in behind Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier is getting most of the first-team backfield reps at the start of training camp, with Love also mixing in for some snaps with the starters, Darren Urban of azcardinals.com reports.

James Conner, meanwhile, isn't yet participating in 11-on-11s after making his way back from season-ending foot surgery last year. It's no huge surprise to see Allgeier taking most of the first-team reps during the opening days of training camp, as teams often defer to seniority even when they have an elite prospect like Love who projects for a strong role come September. This simply serves as a reminder that Love has competition for carries -- especially power work between the tackles.