Love carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards and caught his only target for minus-eight yards in Sunday's 36-24 loss to the Giants.

Tyler Allgeier scored the Cardinals' only TD on the ground on a 22-yard dash in the first quarter, and Love's final numbers were hurt by the big loss on his only reception. The rookie RB wasn't able to build on a big Week 3 performance against the Niners, and through his first four NFL games, Love has managed just 259 scrimmage yards and two scores, one rushing and one receiving. He'll look to bounce back at home in Week 5 against the Lions.