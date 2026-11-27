Head coach Mike LaFleur said Friday that he has no update on Love (ankle), who is eligible to come off injured reserve following Sunday's game against the Commanders, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Love will miss a fourth consecutive game Sunday but will then be eligible to come off injured reserve ahead of Week 13 against the Eagles. LaFleur previously said Love will be reevaluated Monday once eligible to return, and the coach added Friday that he expects to know more Wednesday once the Cardinals return to practice. Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight are still the leading in-house backfield options in the meantime.