Love (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys to begin the second half, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Love had sat out the Cardinals' prior two contests due to a left ankle injury, but he appeared to tweak the opposite ankle on a carry late in the first quarter of Sunday's game. After a brief visit to the medical tent on the Arizona sideline, Love retreated to the locker room, where he remained to begin the third quarter before the Cardinals ruled him out. Prior to his departure, Love carried nine times for 23 yards and didn't draw any targets. His status will warrant monitoring leading up to the Cardinals' Week 9 game against the Seahawks on Nov. 8.