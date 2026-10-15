Love (ankle) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

With back-to-back absences under his belt this week, Love may be in danger of missing the first game of his career Sunday at the Rams, especially after head coach Mike LaFleur told Mackie on Wednesday that the Cardinals want to "get this ankle right and do it the right way." What exactly that entails remains to be seen, but the team could make a ruling on Love's status for Week 6 as soon as it posts Friday's injury report. If Love is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, Tyler Allgeier is next in line to pace Arizona's backfield, with Bam Knight backing him up.