Coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that the Cardinals are still evaluating the status of Love (ankle), with the running back's earliest possible return from IR on the horizon, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

"I'll know a little bit more as this week goes," LaFleur noted of Love, who will miss at least one more game before potentially being activated ahead of, and available for, Week 13 action. Love sustained a right high-ankle sprain Nov. 1, and at the time was thought to be facing a projected recovery timeline of 4-to-5 weeks. However, for this coming weekend's game against the Commanders at least, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight will continue to handle Arizona's backfield duties.