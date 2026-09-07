Coach Mike LaFleur said he's "optimistic" Love (ankle) will be able to play Sunday against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Love was moving around at practice Monday, but LaFleur would only go as far as to say the rooking running back is "progressing" in his recovery from his mid-August ankle sprain. Even if he plays Week 1, Love is expected to cede plenty of carries and snaps to Tyler Allgeier. Love would be a risky fantasy start in redraft leagues, but he also has plenty of upside as the No. 3 overall pick with home run-hitting ability with the ball in his hands.